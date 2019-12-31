Yale’s smart push button deadbolt works with Key by Amazon at $72 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Smart Push Button Deadbolt in polished brass for $71.92 shipped. Having originally sold for $280, we’ve more recently been tracking a going rate of $110. It’s been sliding in price over the past week or so, with today’s offer taking another 35% off and marking a new all-time low. Designed for use in tandem with Key by Amazon, this deadbolt enables you to take advantage of in-home delivery and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy keyless entry, either with a companion app or the built-in number pad. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers.

For a more affordable way to enjoy keyless entry, consider ditching the Key by Amazon and smartphone support. At $60, Kwikset’s Contemporary Electronic Keypad Deadbolt sports a similar design that’ll allow you to type in codes for unlocking the front door.

Also on sale today, August’s 3rd Generation Smart Lock is still $90. Or on the HomeKit front, Meross launched a new Outdoor Smart Plug, which is down to $30 for the first time.

Yale Assure Smart Push Button Deadbolt features:

Never worry about lending keys or missing an Amazon delivery again! Using the Amazon Key App, lock and unlock your home without the hassle of keys. Enter your 4-8 digit pin code to unlock, and simply press any button to lock! The backlit keypad is easy to use for all family members. Enter your pin code to unlock and simply tap the keypad to lock the door behind you!

