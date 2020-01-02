Get in shape sitting down, Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical now up to $125 off

Today only, Woot is offering the Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical for $124.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $250 at Amazon and elsewhere new, today’s deal is $125 in savings or 50% below the regular asking price. It is also the lowest we can find and $25 under our previous refurbished mention. This miniature, whisper-quiet elliptical sits under your desk and provides you with an easy way to exercise and get some work done at the same time. A built-in display monitors your progress and it even ships with a pair of wheel stoppers to make sure your office chair doesn’t slide out of position while pedaling. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty from Cubii. More details below.

If you do plan on supplementing your New Year’s workout goals with this interesting under-desk elliptical, take a look at the Cubii Workout Mat. This $29 add-on will keep the Cubii Jr. in place while protecting the floor beneath it. Rated 4+ stars.

Speaking of new years fitness resolutions, we have great deals running on the TRX suspension training system, Trigger Point foam rollers and in today’s Amazon BSN/ON supplement sale from $5.50. That’s on top of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Clearance Event and even more fitness apparel deals in our Fashion Guide. The Powerbeats Pro are also down at $200 in all colors right now ($50 off) for all your truly wireless workout needs.

Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical:

Slip the compact Cubii Jr. under your chair, sofa or desk and help yourself remain active, even while seated. This elliptical machine is a cinch to assemble, and tracks your strides, calories burned, time, distance, and RPM. Two wheel stoppers help prevent your office chair from shifting while you pedal.

