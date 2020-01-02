Get in shape sitting down, Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical now up to $125 off

- Jan. 2nd 2020 4:02 pm ET

$125
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, Woot is offering the Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical for $124.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $250 at Amazon and elsewhere new, today’s deal is $125 in savings or 50% below the regular asking price. It is also the lowest we can find and $25 under our previous refurbished mention. This miniature, whisper-quiet elliptical sits under your desk and provides you with an easy way to exercise and get some work done at the same time. A built-in display monitors your progress and it even ships with a pair of wheel stoppers to make sure your office chair doesn’t slide out of position while pedaling. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty from Cubii. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you do plan on supplementing your New Year’s workout goals with this interesting under-desk elliptical, take a look at the Cubii Workout Mat. This $29 add-on will keep the Cubii Jr. in place while protecting the floor beneath it. Rated 4+ stars.

Speaking of new years fitness resolutions, we have great deals running on the TRX suspension training system, Trigger Point foam rollers and in today’s Amazon BSN/ON supplement sale from $5.50. That’s on top of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Clearance Event and even more fitness apparel deals in our Fashion Guide. The Powerbeats Pro are also down at $200 in all colors right now ($50 off) for all your truly wireless workout needs.

Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical:

Slip the compact Cubii Jr. under your chair, sofa or desk and help yourself remain active, even while seated. This elliptical machine is a cinch to assemble, and tracks your strides, calories burned, time, distance, and RPM. Two wheel stoppers help prevent your office chair from shifting while you pedal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$125

Guides

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
woot

woot
Cubii

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard