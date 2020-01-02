Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty kit for $99.93 shipped. Down from $120, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s price cut is one of the very first times we’ve seen it on sale and is a new all-time low. LEGO’s Architecture kits are known for their detail, and this kit is no exception. Stacking up to 1,685 pieces, this creation measures over 17-inches tall and recreates New York’s famed Statue of Liberty. Sitting on top of a brick-built pedestal, Lady Liberty comes complete with sand-green coloring, the iconic crown, and a golden torch. Head below for more deals from $16.

Another notable offer that we’ve spotted today is on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express for $64 shipped at Amazon. Matched at Walmart. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. This 800-piece set includes six minifigures alongside the 18-inch long brick-built Hogwarts Express train. If you’ve been dreaming of picking up the 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle, this kit is a more affordable way to bring some of the Harry Potter magic home.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Also, be sure to give our recent UCS Star Destroyer review a look, which perfectly caps off the 20th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars theme.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty features:

Celebrate a monumental blend of architecture and sculpture with this LEGO® Architecture 21042 The Statue of Liberty set. America’s iconic symbol of freedom stands more than 305 feet above Liberty Island in New York harbor, welcoming seafarers from around the globe. This impressive LEGO interpretation faithfully reproduces the monument’s harmonious blend of sculpture and architecture with its intricately detailed shield-lined pedestal, brick detailing and columned balconies.

