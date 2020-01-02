Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Hybrid iPhone XS Max Case $14 (24% off), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront offers its Ultra Hybrid iPhone XS Max Case in matte black for $13.99 Prime shipped. Having originally retailed for $30, a price you’ll still find direct from Spigen, it has more recently been hovering around $18 or so at Amazon. Today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and marks a new all-time low for this style. This matte black case provides scratch protection for your iPhone XS Max and sports a raised front which keeps the screen from being scuffed when placed on a table. It won’t get in the way of your handset’s Qi charging capabilities, and relies on “Air Cushion Technology” for shock-absorption in case of drops. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 5,200 customers.

The Ultra Hybrid® is the optimum case for showcasing the sleek design of the new iPhone XS Max while giving it the protection it deserves. The hybrid construction combines a shock-absorbent bumper with a clear back designed for long-lasting clarity. Its simple makeup maintains a slim frame that works with wireless charging, while precise cutouts keep features readily available. Preserve the look of the new iPhone XS Max with secured drop defense by encasing it with the Ultra Hybrid®.

