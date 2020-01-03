Add LEGO’s Overwatch D.Va + Reinhardt kit to your collection at $26, more from $3

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Overwatch D.Va and Reinhardt kit for $25.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $40, it just dropped from $35 and is now down to a new all-time low at Amazon. This 455-piece kit assembles two of Overwatch’s most iconic heroes, D.Va and Reinhardt. It comes complete with a pair of exclusive minifigures alongside corresponding creations for each of the characters to pilot. D.Va’s mech rocks the pink color scheme you’d expect and plenty of decals to complete the look. On the other hand, Reinhardt’s armor brings the German character to life alongside his rocket hammer. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more LEGO deals from under $3.

If today’s LEGO deals aren’t doing it for you, be sure to swing by yesterday’s roundup, which is headlined by the 1,700-piece Statue of Liberty set at $96. Also, be sure to give our recent UCS Star Destroyer review a look, which perfectly caps off the 20th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars theme.

LEGO Overwatch D.Va and Reinhardt features:

For your favorite Overwatch fan, a buildable mech suit and powered armor with LEGO Overwatch set 75973 D.Va & Reinhardt! Each of these instantly recognizable Overwatch tank heroes features an Overwatch minifigure so fans can place the highly-detailed Overwatch characters inside through the hatches that open. Reinhardt features a massive buildable Rocket Hammer.

