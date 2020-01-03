Nintendo is offering refurbished NES and SNES Classic consoles today from $50

Nintendo now has some notable offers available on its refurbished Classic Edition consoles. That includes both the highly-sought after and hard to get NES Classic and SNES Classic. The NES is now available directly on the Nintendo site for $49.99 while the SNES can now be yours for $69.99. A flat $5 shipping fee applies here. Originally, $60 and $80 respectively, today’s offer isn’t a huge deal but it might be one of the only ways to actually score a mini Nintendo console these days. These machines come loaded with amazing Nintendo titles from the era and everything you need to connect them to the big screen. More details below.

Nintendo officially ceased production on its miniature consoles a while back now making it very hard to get your hands on a new unit without paying a fortune. The NES Classic was among the best selling consoles on the market in 2018 and is a must-have for any Nintendo collector.

Both of today’s machines are refurbished by Nintendo and include all of the usuals like the wired controllers, HDMI cable and the USB/AC cable adapter. They are also considered “Authentic Nintendo Refurbished sets” that ship with the standard one year warranty.

NES and SNES Classic Consoles

Play NES games the way they’re meant to be played—with a full-size “original” controller. The included NES Classic Controller can also be used with NES Virtual Console games on your Wii or Wii U console by connecting it to a Wii Remote controller. The Super NES Classic Edition system looks and feels just like the original ’90s home console, except it’s super small. Play 20 classic Super NES games plus *gasp* the never-before-released Star Fox™ 2 game!

