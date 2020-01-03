Extend your PS Plus sub by one year today, deals from $38 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships at $44.99. That’s matching the official Black Friday price drop, but you can grab this same card for less right now. Trusted eBay seller Neogames has it for $40.50 and you can score one at CDKeys for $38.29 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is within a couple bucks of the lowest we tracked across 2019 and is the best we can currently find. As a quick reminder, you can use any of these deals to extend your existing subscription at a discount no matter how many months are left on it. PS Plus provides gamers with access to the free game library, online multiplayer, deep digital game deals and more. Head below for additional details.

As we mentioned above, PS Plus members have access to the free game library every month on PS4. January’s titles include Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and the original Goat Simulator.

Go score yourself Amazon’s #1 best-selling PS4/Slim/Pro cooling station while it’s on sale then go check out today’s best game deals including Borderlands 3, God of War, Sonic Mania Plus, and much more.

