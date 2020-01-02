After seeing Titanfall 2 go free in December, Sony has now announced the January PS Plus freebies. As the official PlayStation blog post puts it, this month we are getting “three classic adventures with the GOAT and one truly bizarre experience with a goat.” From now through February 3rd, PS Plus members can add Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and the original Goat Simulator to their PlayStation libraries for free. Head below for even more details.

The January PS Plus freebies are headlined by Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection. Regularly $20 on PSN and elsewhere, it is currently marked down to $12 in physical form on Amazon. This month’s other freebie, Goat Simulator, regularly fetches $10 on PSN, but you can now wreck stuff goat-style for nothing. Just remember, you’ll need to be an active PS Plus member to score these freebies, but they will remain part of your game library for as long as your subscription is live.

As a quick reminder, last month’s freebies are still available until January 6th if you didn’t get a chance to download them yet. All the details on those are right here.

Speaking of game deals, you’ll want to browse through this morning’s roundup for even more and don’t forget about the ongoing digital Holiday PlayStation sale with thousands of titles up to 50% off. In case you missed it during the holiday excitement, here’s Sony’s new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment.

January PS Plus Freebies:

Travel the globe in pursuit of unimaginable treasures and *checks notes* cause untold amounts of property damage as a goat? Didn’t see that one coming! More on Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator, your new games available for free until February 3. From the groundbreaking storytellers at Naughty Dog, comes the genre-defining epic that revolutionized adventure storytelling, rebuilt by Bluepoint Games with the power of the PS4 system.

