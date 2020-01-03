Amazon’s #1 best-selling PS4/Slim/Pro cooling station is down to $19.50

- Jan. 3rd 2020 2:28 pm ET

OIVO Video Game Accessories (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its PlayStation 4/Slim/Pro Cooling Station for $19.59 Prime shipped with the code 30PMCQ4D at checkout. This is down from its $28 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. OIVO’s dock has room for a PlayStation 4, PS4 Slim, or PS4 Pro, alongside two controllers in charging stations and twelve games. This is a great way to organize your entertainment center while keeping everything always ready to roll. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

Now, if you have a PlayStation 4 Pro and don’t want to worry about charging controllers or storing games, then this dock is for you. It’s just $9 Prime shipped, saving you an additional $10 over today’s lead deal.

  • Multi-functional Design for All Playstation 4 Consoles – It perfectly fit for the PS4 , PS4 slim , PS4 pro console, a lot of improvements in performance.
  • With LED Indicators Screen – It charges through the EXT port instead of USB Port, more safe and reliable, dual controllers can sit on the earphone jack as well, when Charging it turns to RED with ” Charging…” sign , when fully charged it turns to GREEN.

