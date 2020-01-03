YoWindow brings animated and interactive weather to iOS for FREE (Reg. $1)

YoWindow for iOS separates itself from other apps on the platform with “living landscapes” that reflect the actual weather in a particular region. But you can also fast forward through the visuals to get an animated look-ahead at the weather in your area (or almost anywhere really). The regularly $1 app is now available for free on the App Store. There’s no telling how long this one will remain free so be sure to add it to your library while the price is right and then decide if you want to keep it after the fact. Rated 4+ stars from thousands all-time. More details below.

YoWindow Weather :

YoWindow is a unique new weather app. The magic of YoWindow is a living landscape that reflects your actual weather. For instance, if it’s raining – it rains in YoWindow. The sunset and the sunrise in YoWindow happens at exactly the same time as in real life. But the great thing is you can scroll the time forward. Just swipe the screen and you will see how the weather is going to change throughout the day.

