Banana Republic Factory Winter Clearance Sale updates your wardrobe with deals from $14

Banana Republic Factory Winter Clearance Event takes up to 75% off sale items from $14. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on denim, sweaters, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Waffle-Knit Henley for men that’s on sale for $14. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $40. This style pairs well with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike and can be worn year-round. It also comes in several color options and has a curved hem that’s flattering. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Waffle-Knit Henley $14 (Orig. $40)
- Piped Dress Polo $18 (Orig. $45)
- Quick Dry Half-Zip Pullover $36 (Orig. $44)
- Standard-Fit Heavyweight Flannel Shirt $48 (Orig. $60)
- Heather Quilted Jacket $51 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Brush Ribbed Funnel-Neck Top $28 (Orig. $50)
- Mixed Material Lace Flutter Sleeve Top $30 (Orig. $40)
- Untucked Chambray Shirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Eyelash Volume-Sleeve Boat Neck Sweater $52 (Orig. $80)
- Cozy Cowl-Neck Sweater $42 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
