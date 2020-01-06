Banana Republic Factory Winter Clearance Sale updates your wardrobe with deals from $14

Banana Republic Factory Winter Clearance Event takes up to 75% off sale items from $14. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on denim, sweaters, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Waffle-Knit Henley for men that’s on sale for $14. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $40. This style pairs well with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike and can be worn year-round. It also comes in several color options and has a curved hem that’s flattering. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

