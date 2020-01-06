CES 2020 is underway in Las Vegas, and the latest batch of TVs from Samsung has officially been unveiled. Headlining is a gorgeous new 8K QLED TV alongside a refresh Frame and Samsung’s first auto-rotating display. While all of the new TVs are certainly going to get a lot of fanfare this year, it’s the bezel-free 8K panel that is sure to take CES by storm. You can find all the details down below on this year’s most significant Samsung TV announcements from Las Vegas.

Samsung Q950TS 8K drops the bezel

We’ve heard for some time that Samsung was planning on unveiling new 8K TVs at this year’s CES event in Las Vegas. But the popular electronics manufacturer has stolen the show with its gorgeous 8K display featuring new “bezel-free Infinity Screen” technology. Samsung has eliminated any ugly plastic casings around this beauty.

Samsung’s new 8K Q950TS display is backed by an 8K panel that will full upscale 4K content and more. That’s a good thing because there’s hardly any 8K movies or videos out there to be viewed at this time. You’ll also find the usual suite of features, including HDR support, Dolby, and more. Final pricing has yet to be announced, but we’re expecting more details in the coming months.

The Frame gets a refresh

Samsung’s stylish Frame TV is getting an upgrade at CES 2020, jumping to 4K in both 32- and 75-inch sizes. While you’ll still find the familiar artwork-like design here, the addition of a burgundy and beige casing around the outside. Samsung retains its popular One Invisible Connector system that puts every input and power supply into a single cable. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Sero and Wall TVs also announced

Samsung is also announcing The Sero TV, an auto-rotating display that delivers those vertical Instagram and YouTube videos in proper formatting. With the rise of vertical video in recent years, it’s no surprise that Samsung is making this move. However, it’s unclear how popular it will be in the long-run. However, the ability to automatically rotate based on content is undoubtedly a compelling feature.

Finally, The Wall is Samsung’s other entry at CES 2020 with a bezel-less design that departs from the Q950TS model mention above. It’s designed only to be wall-mounted and delivers a handful of upgrades like HDR10+. However, its defining feature is without a double the huge panel sizes, which start at 88-inches and go all the way up to 150-inches. These are, without a doubt, some of the biggest TVs on the market today and aren’t likely to have much use for consumers.

Final pricing on all of Samsung’s CES 2020 releases are expected in the coming months.

