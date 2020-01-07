Lululemon January Sale offers up to 50% off outerwear, pants, more + free shipping

Lululemon kicks off 2020 with new We Made too Much items at up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on joggers, pullovers, outerwear, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Surge 29-inch Joggers for men that are very trendy for this season. Originally priced at $118, however during the sale you can find them for $79. These joggers are great for workouts, everyday wear or lounging. They also feature four-way stretch material and sweat-wicking material to promote comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Eastbay’s January Savings Event that’s packed with notable markdowns from Nike, adidas, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!