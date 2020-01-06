Score Nike, adidas, more up to 60% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 60% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Champion, Brooks, ASICS, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Boost your next workout with the Nike Air Max Sequent 3 Sneakers that are currently on sale for $57 and originally were priced at $100. These shoes are cushioned for comfort and have a rubber outsole that helps to promote traction. This would be a great option for short running, walking, training, and more. Plus, you can find them in an array of versatile color options. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out Eastbay’s January Savings Event that’s packed with notable markdowns.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

