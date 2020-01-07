These NordicTrack treadmills sport HD displays, on sale from $675 today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off NordicTrack T-Series treadmills with a 1-year iFit membership. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the T 6.5 Si Treadmill at $674.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $999 and today’s deal easily delivers a new all-time low by over $200. With a built-in 10-inch HD display and 1-year iFit membership, this is a very compelling option at today’s discounted price to tackle your New Year’s resolutions. NordicTrack has developed new technology that delivers “reduced motor noise and self-cooling technology with a powerful 2.6 CHP DurX Commercial Plus Motor perfect for running, jogging, and walking in the comfort of your home.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals can be found below.

Upgrade to the T 7.5 S Treadmilll for $749.99 and enjoy various enhanced features during your workout. That brings the price down from the usual $1,099 going rate and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also get a 1-year iFit membership included here as well. While you’ll drop down to a 7-inch display, this model offers faster speeds and automatic adjustments based on your cadence. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

NordicTrack T 6.5 Si Treadmill features:

  • Interactive Personal Training at Home powered by iFit; 1-year iFit membership included with your treadmill; gain access to on-demand, interactive trainer-led global and studio workout programs ($396 value)
  • Immersive 10” HD SMART Touchscreen Display, FlexSelect cushioning, and EKG Grip Pulse sensors for a comfortable, informed run
  • Enjoy reduced motor noise and self-cooling technology with a powerful 2.6 CHP DurX Commercial Plus Motor perfect for running, jogging, and walking in the comfort of your home

