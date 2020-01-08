Sony ANC-focused WH1000XM3 wireless headphones: $240 (Reg. $350)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $239.99 shipped when promo code ALT15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be signed into your account to apply this code. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $350 at retailers like B&H and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

Save further and still enjoy active noise cancellation with COWIN’s E7 wireless headphones. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with up to 30-hours of battery life and 40mm drivers. Learn more here.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology

Built-In Rechargeable Battery

Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC

LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs

Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups

Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling

Tap Controls for Audio & Calls

Comfortable & Lightweight Design

Includes Stereo Connector Cable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

