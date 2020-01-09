Powerbeats3 wireless earbuds drop to $80 for a limited time (20% off)

Amazon offers the Powerbeats3 Wireless In-ear Headphones in black and red for $79.99 shipped. Originally $200, today’s deal is down from the usual $100 price tag and $10 less than our previous mention. It also matches the Amazon all-time low in this color. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a ton and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however, you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have left 4+ star ratings.

We do still have a notable deal on Sony’s ANC-focused WH1000XM3 wireless headphones at $240 (Reg. $350).

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
  • With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
  • Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

