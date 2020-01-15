Epiphone’s Special-I Electric Guitar at $130 (Reg. $175) + more up to $800 off

Musician’s Friend is now offering the Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I Electric Guitar in Pelham Blue for $129.99 shipped. You’ll find the red and black colorways down at $139.99. Regularly $175 at Guitar Center, this model fetches a bloated $250 from Amazon sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention. Featuring a double cutaway with a solid Mahogany wood body, this model has a 1960s SlimTaper D neck shape and a Rosewood fretboard. It also sports a 3-way passive pickup and a vintage vibe that looks great on the wall too. Rated 4+ stars. More details and guitar deals below.

Now that your new instrument is in order, you might want to consider a nice stand to show it off and keep it at arm’s reach. The Gator stands are a personal favorite but you can save significantly with the AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand at under $14. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries near perfect ratings from over 3,700 customers.

More Guitar Deals:

While we are talking music gear, NAMM 2020 is just 24-hours away now but we have already started to see some interesting new products. Those include a Thunderbolt 3 audio interface from PreSonus, DJ controllers, Arturia’s latest hybrid MIDI controllers, and much more.

Epiphone LE SG Special-I Electric Guitar

Epiphone’s Ltd. Ed. SG-Special-I is a great way for new players to get started on electric guitar at a price anyone can afford. The SG-Special-1 has the same classic “SG” tone, look and feel that’s gone virtually unchanged for over 50 years and players from all genres around the world recognize the “SG” as one of the best and most distinctive electric guitars ever made. But seasoned pros will also love the Ltd. Ed. SG Special-1 for its powerful ceramic open-coil humbuckers and smooth, easy-to-play mahogany SlimTaper neck.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!