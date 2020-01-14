Arturia has now unveiled a very interesting hardware sequencer controller for NAMM 2020. The new KeyStep Pro sequencer meets MIDI keyboard controller is the latest entry in the company’s modular/outboard gear-friendly KeyStep line and combines the best of Arturia’s keyboard solutions with its excellent BeatStep sequencer line. Head below the jump to learn more about the versatile new controller from Arturia.

Last we heard from the folks at Arturia, it was unveiling a new $350 analog drum machine just before the KeyLab 88 MkII made its debut. This time around we are focusing on producers and musicians that like to mix their external hardware with software-based instruments and apps — a trend that just seems to get more and more popular as the years move on.

Hardware sequencer meets MIDI keyboard

The new hardware sequencer from Arturia is just that. Firstly, you’ll notice a fully-featured 37-note MIDI keyboard controller, just with an incredibly deep (for the price) multi-channel polyphonic sequencer draped along the top panel of the device. The 3-octave keyboard also sports velocity sensitivity and aftertouch for even more expressive performances and passages.

KeyStep Pro is a 37-key MIDI controller and multi-channel polyphonic sequencer all in one. It will allow musicians to take full control of their modular rigs, outboard synths, and software studio all at the same time. The 4 independent polyphonic sequencer tracks give you full control over your instruments, and Track 1 can also function as a 16-part integrated drum sequencer. It’s incredibly intuitive, has unparalleled connectivity, and promises to make even complex performances a breeze.

Sequencers for Days

Now on to the hardware sequencer portion of the new KeyStep Pro. You’re looking at four independent sequencers you can connect to any of your hardware gear, synth modules or drum machines. It supports 16 patterns per track at up to 64 steps along with 16 notes per step. You can chain all those patterns together to create whole songs and then take snapshots so you can recall it all in real-time. In other words, this thing has more than enough sequencer power to control multiple instruments, a keyboard to create melodic motifs for them, and the ability to instantly recall the settings with the touch of a button. Great for keyboard players, synth enthusiast, and stage performers, the KeyStep Pro is one of the more versatile controllers we have seen in recent memory.

The new hardware sequencer meets MIDI keyboard controller is scheduled to begin shipping worldwide in Spring 2020. KeyStep Pro will launch with a retail price of $349 shipped. Get even more details directly from Arturia right here.

