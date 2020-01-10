About a week before the NAMM 2020 show kicks-off in Anaheim, California, PreSonus is unveiling its brand new Thunderbolt 3 audio interface. The Quantum 2626 is a direct successor to the company’s extremely low-latency, previous generation Quantum interface with a series of enhancements, even more, I/O possibilities and the same (or better) lag-free recording experience. Jump below the fold for more details and a closer look at the launch trailer.

New Thunderbolt 3 audio interface from PreSonus

Much like the previous generation model, PreSonus’ latest Thunderbolt 3 audio interface is among one of the more affordable options out there considering the amount of inputs and outputs it provides. There are interfaces for less than the $599.95 MSRP on the new 2626, but not by much, and not very many of them include 25+ inputs, insert returns, and the latest high-end connection standard.

Inputs and outputs for days

The Quantum 2626, as the name implies, provides users with up to 26 inputs and 26 outputs. That’s a whole lot of I/O for $600, even if most of them are available over digital ADAT/dual SMUX and S/PDIF connections. More importantly, you have access to 8 XMAX Class A analog microphone preamps spread across as many combo jacks with a pair of dedicated instrument inputs (for guitars and basses) as well as six balanced line-level inputs for synths and the like. All of that, along with dual headphones inputs, gain controls for each jack, a master volume control, and more are mounted directly on the front-side of the machine. And trust me, you do not want to be reaching around the back of your interface very often to change inputs after a million cables have been hooked up to it, and it’s finally in just the right place in your studio. Thanks, PreSonus.

It also sports eight TRS outputs, a pair of main outputs, word clock I/O, and “high-end” converters with 115 dB of dynamic range.

Thunderbolt 3 + Insert/Send Returns

The rest of the digital I/O and the awesome insert send/return system are found along the back of the new Thunderbolt 3 audio interface. A new addition to the Quantum lineup, PreSonus has added direct inputs and outputs on the first two channels. This means you can connect your outboard hardware, effects, pre-amps, and more directly into the signal chain before the audio gets recorded on your Mac.

The Quantum 2626 Thunderbolt 3 audio interface is now available from PreSonus dealers and over at Amazon for $599.95 shipped. That certainly isn’t the most affordable options out there, but when it comes to a Thunderbolt option with enough inputs to almost multitrack a whole band at once, it certainly one of the most competitive out there.

We are already starting to see some notable announcements ahead of NAMM 2020, including new portable DJ controllers from Numark and Roland’s new USB-C keyboard controller.

