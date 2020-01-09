Guitar deals from $130: Gretsch, Martin, Yamaha, and more at up to $800 off

Adorama is offering the Gretsch G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double Cutaway Guitar for $449 shipped. Regularly $800, like it still fetches at Amazon, over at Guitar Center this model is on sale for $600 with today’s offer being the lowest total we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. This gorgeous, vintage-style instrument sounds as good as it looks. Along with the Georgia Green paint job, it features a double-cutaway, dual Super HiloTron humbucking pickups (three-position), a chambered spruce center block, laminated Maple finish and a Rosewood fingerboard. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s Best Guitar Deals:

Now that your new instrument is in order you’ll want to make sure you have everything needed to get going. A spare package of strings is always a good idea, but be sure to have some guitar picks ready to go. These Hercules Guitar Wall Hangers at $20 are one of the best ways to show off your new instrument without taking up much space and have served me well for many years.

Still learning to play? You can score 50% off Fender’s online guitar lessons platform right now using code play50 at checkout too.

Gretsch G5622T Electromatic Double Cutaway Guitar:

Alive and loud, Electromatic Center Block guitars are designed for that pure and powerful Gretsch sound at high volume. Painstakingly crafted with essential Gretsch sound, style and playability, these all-new models deliver the fearless and electrifying authenticity that has set Gretsch apart for decades. Its the sound of honor itself-play proud.

