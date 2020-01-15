Razer’s Tiamat 7.1 V2 Headset levels up your gaming kit for $86 (Reg. $175)

- Jan. 15th 2020 8:24 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2 Gaming Headset for $85.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $200, it’s been more recently selling in the ballpark of $175 as of late. Today’s offer saves you over 50%, beats our previous mention by $14, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Providing a 7.1-channel surround sound gaming experience, Razer’s headset brings ten discrete drivers into the mix alongside dual subwoofers. While this is a wired headset, being tethered to your battlestation enables Razer’s Audio Control Unit for precise volume controls and more. There’s also a folding microphone, as well as Razer’s famed Chroma RGB lighting. With 115 customers having left a review, nearly 60% have weighed in with a 4+ star rating. More details below.

A great way to put your savings to use is with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to the gaming headset and keeps your workspace free of clutter, unlike other options. Learn more about the Anchor lineup in our hands-on review.

Speaking of discounted Razer PC gaming peripherals, we’re still seeing the brand’s Huntsman Elite RGB Gaming Keyboard on sale for a new all-time low of $160. That’s 20% off its usual price on one of Razer’s more high-end desk upgrades.

Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2 Gaming Headset features:

Hear the precise location of your virtual enemy with these Razer Tiamat headphones. Each ear cup has five drivers that provide immersive positional sound that’s clear and detailed, and they come with an audio control unit for precisely adjusting the volume. These Razer Tiamat headphones offer premium comfort over marathon gaming sessions.

