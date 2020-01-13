Razer Huntsman Elite RGB Gaming Keyboard is at a new low of $160 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Huntsman Elite Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard for $159.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, is $10 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. Razer’s Huntsman Elite features an aluminum construction and opto-mechanical switches which offer 30% shorter actuation distance than other switches with similar “satisfying, clicky feedback.” There’s also fully programable macro key support, an ergonomic wrist rest, media controls, and more. Of course, you’ll find a hearty dosage of Razer Chroma lighting that syncs with in-game effects for an immersive experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 755 customers.

Complete your gaming kit and use a portion of the savings from today’s sale on the Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse for $25 at Amazon. This mouse is a great companion to the Huntsman Elite with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, matching Chroma RGB lighting, and seven programmable buttons.

If RGB lighting isn’t quite the immersive experience you’re after, why not dive into VR instead? Right now a $199 discount has brought HTC’s VIVE Pro headset to its second-best price yet at Amazon.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard features:

The Razer Huntsman Elite introduces the new Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch, utilizing optical technology for unmatched speed, and a key stabilizer bar so every keypress is precise and accurate. The keyboard also features a programmable digital dial for quick access to functions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

