Cooler Master’s keyboard has an aluminum build with RGB lights: $60 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Cooler Master CK552 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches the second-best we’ve seen, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Featuring Gateron Red mechanical switches, this gaming keyboard is said to offer rapid response times for in-game action. A brushed aluminum case pairs nicely with individually backlit keys for the usual battlestation RGB flair. Other notable features here include the ability to remap keys for macro support, customizable lighting modes, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 190 shoppers.

Set your new keyboard on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard, making it a perfect way to use your savings from picking up the Cooler Master model.

If you’re a fan of Razer and have a battlestation which expresses that, consider upgrading to its BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Keyboard. Currently $35 off, you’ll be able to score this peripheral for $90. Or step up to an even more high-end package with the brand’s Huntsman Elite for $160 (20% off).

Cooler Master CK552 Keyboard features:

Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK552 Gaming Keyboard. Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks will ensure your keyboard will stay combat-ready during all your long-lasting skirmishes. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. Simply put, the CK552 is a capable tool that gets the job done.

