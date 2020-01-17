For $67, Google Nest Hub brings home a touchscreen Assistant (Reg. up to $129)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $66.99 shipped when coupon code GG5 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Routinely $129, today’s deal offers a savings of nearly 50% off retail, cuts $34 off Best Buy’s sale price, and is the best discount we’ve tracked on a single unit since the big sales passed a couple months ago. Google Nest Hub aims to make operating a smart home even easier. With voice or the built-in touchscreen you’ll be able to control lights, a thermostat, and more. Oh, and since it is an Assistant-based device, anyone can easily rattle off questions about sports, news, and weather, to receive quick and up-to-date answers. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Free up counter space with this $13 wall mount when clipping the on-page coupon. This handy add-on will uplift Nest Hub and angle it 45-degrees to the left. Going this route helps protect your new Assistant-enabled device from ingredients and water that may get spread about on the kitchen counter.

Since we’re talking smart home devices, don’t miss out on the Bosch Smart Thermostat that’s currently discounted on Amazon. It boasts a 5-inch screen and manages to keep bezels to a minimum. Pricing is currently slashed to $124.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Home Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. This Google Home Hub lets you listen to music from Spotify and Pandora and view YouTube content.

