J.Crew Factory’s Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance

The J.Crew Factory Weekend Sale takes 40 to 60% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance with promo code WKND at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your denim this winter with the men’s Slim-Fit Flex Jeans in Dark Wash. These jeans feature a flattering fit and its dark wash is trendy for this season. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $40. This style also has 2-way stretch material, moisture-wicking fabric, and a perfect hem to roll. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the New City Coat that’s marked down to $79. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $238. This style will provide an elegant look with any outfit and it’s available in several color options.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

