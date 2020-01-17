J.Crew Factory’s Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance

- Jan. 17th 2020 8:54 am ET

0

The J.Crew Factory Weekend Sale takes 40 to 60% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance with promo code WKND at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your denim this winter with the men’s Slim-Fit Flex Jeans in Dark Wash. These jeans feature a flattering fit and its dark wash is trendy for this season. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $40. This style also has 2-way stretch material, moisture-wicking fabric, and a perfect hem to roll. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the New City Coat that’s marked down to $79. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $238. This style will provide an elegant look with any outfit and it’s available in several color options.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory

About the Author