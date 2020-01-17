Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced Mouse sees rare discount to $76 (Reg. $100)

Staples currently offers the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $75.78 shipped when bundled with a filler item and code 58739 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $24 discount and is within cents of our previous mention for the all-time low. Logitech’s MX Master series is one of the most renowned mice for Mac on the market, and its latest version continues to build that legacy with “ultrafast” magspeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. With a USB-C port for refueling, Logitech also claims you’ll get 70 days of battery life per charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 525 customers and you can learn more about how it performs in our hands-on review.

Alternatively, you can bring home the previous Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $57 at Amazon. This option ditches some of the more premium upgrades from the MX Master 3 Advanced, but still offers a similar overall experience for your Mac.

Looking for a new keyboard to go with the mouse? We’re still seeing a 25% discount on Cooler Master’s aluminum RGB keyboard at $60. Or for Logitech’s latest and greatest, we just took a hands-on looks at the new Ergo K860 ergonomic keyboard.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!