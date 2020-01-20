Alienware’s 27-inch 240Hz Monitor looks great all around at $350 (Save $100), more

Amazon is offering the Alienware 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Edgelight Monitor (AW2720HF) for $349.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to looks, it’s common for monitors to look great up front but bland and sometimes downright ugly along the back. This Alienware monitor takes care of this with a design that looks great from all angles. That’s topped off with an incredible 240Hz refresh rate that’s four times faster than what average monitors are capable of. This paired with AMD Radeon FreeSync tech makes gaming an extremely smooth experience. I/O includes HDMI, USB 3.0, and DisplayPort. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading for more monitor deals.

We also found the Asus 24-inch 1080p (VG245H) for $149.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s a $40 savings and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year by $20. Sporting a 75Hz refresh rate, this display won’t be as buttery smooth as the Alienware above, but is 25% better than the typical 60Hz seen in most screens. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

No matter which display you choose, Alienware’s $36 Advanced Gaming Mouse would be a slick way to round things out. Owners will be able to enhance their setup with 16.8 million AlienFX RGB colors to choose from. They’ll also benefit from having nine programmable buttons.

Alienware 27-inch Edgelight Monitor features:

A 240Hz refresh rate is 4x faster than typical standard monitors and twice as fast as common 120Hz gaming monitors. More frames means smaller visual information Gaps, which means a faster reaction time for the Gamer. There’s a 8.3 millisecond gap between frames at 120Hz, which is halved to 4.16ms between frames at 240Hz.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!