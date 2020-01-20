Bella Pro Series 6-Qt. Multi Cooker drops to $40 for today only (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series 6-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker (90072) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80 at Best Buy, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. One of the more affordable 1-pot meal solutions out there, it features a 1000-watt heating system and 10 programmable cooking modes, as well as an automatic keep warm function. Along with the 6-quart, dishwasher-safe pot, it includes a ladle, measuring cup and a steam rack. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s offer represents one of the best prices on any 6-quart pressure/multi cooker. The most affordable Instant Pot we can find comes in at $60 for comparison. You can save slightly more with this $35 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker. But if you can get away with a 3-quart model, this Crock-Pot Manual Slow Cooker sells for just over $23 at Amazon right now. Neither of these options will offer up as many preset cooking modes, but they will provide you or the family with a 1-pot meal cooker just the same.

Bella Pro Series 6-Qt. Multi Cooker:

Create savory one-pot meals with this 6-quart Bella Pro multicooker. Apply versatile cooking techniques using its 10 programmable functions, and enjoy safe operation thanks to the pressure and steam release features. This Bella Pro multicooker has a powerful 1000W heating system to let you quickly prepare meals in its removable nonstick pot.

