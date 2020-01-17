Breville is a household name when it comes to countertop appliances. From espresso makers to blenders, they have it all. Well, Breville just invented a new beverage category: bluicing. This new category is essentially mixing fresh juice with fresh blends in the same appliance, which used to take two devices to do. The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro is here to save the day but brings with it a lofty cost.

Juice and blend at the same time with the Breville 3X Bluicer Pro

Breville’s latest product, dubbed the 3X Bluicer Pro, offers an all-new category of kitchen appliances. Bluicing, as Breville calls it, happens when you mix fresh juice and fresh blends together in the same kitchen appliance. Up until now, one would have to use both a juicer and blender to achieve this goal, which not only takes up more counter space but also takes longer.

The 3X Bluicer Pro offers a “breakthrough, space-saving design that consists of one base with interchangeable parts.” This includes a juicing chute that has an attachable pulp bin, along with a blending jug that doubles as a carafe for your juicing.

Use each feature separately, or together

Breville’s 3X Bluicer Pro doesn’t just have to work together, but it can function as both items separately. If you’re just wanting a blender, it offers five one-touch programs, including green smoothie, smoothies, frozen cocktail, ice crush, and auto clean. There’s a variable speed dial with 10 different settings that let you be precise in your cooking needs, and the 1.5L jug ensures that you’ll always have room for more.

On the juicing side, there’s an extra-large 88mm feed chute that can accommodate whole fruits and vegetables. The Cold Spin technology ensures that juice can flow up and through the stainless-steel cutting disk, which is surrounded by an Italian-made mesh filter. This makes sure that there’s a temperature increase of less than 1 degree Celsius, ensuring that your juice isn’t heated up during the extraction process. The entire setup is elevated, so the juice goes directly into the 1.5L jug. Plus, the 3L pulp bin lets you continue to juice without having to empty it all the time.

Pricing and availability for the Breville 3X Bluicer Pro

You can get the Breville 3X Bluicer Pro from Williams Sonoma or direct from Breville for $399.95 starting today.

9to5Toys’ take

This is a very interesting new kitchen appliance. I, for one, am always a fan of simplifying what’s on the counter, and this does just that. There’s nothing like the taste of fresh juice, so combining that with a fruit smoothie sounds absolutely delicious. I can’t wait to try out Breville’s latest invention and see just how great it does.

