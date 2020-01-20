G-Shock Mudmaster gets blacked-out rugged design for 2020

G-Shock has announced a few changes to its Mudmaster ultra-tough smartwatches for 2020, highlight by a new black-out colorway that’s sure to turn some heads. The Mudmaster lineup was first introduced last year with Bluetooth connectivity and a robust design. G-Shock is kicking off 2020 with a new colorway alongside other improvements that deliver one of the brand’s most intriguing wearables in recent memory. Full details on the new G-Shock Mudmaster can be found below, alongside pricing and availability information.

G-Shock details updated Mudmaster watch

Officially dubbed the GG-B100-1BER, the latest G-Shock Mudmaster delivers a blacked-out body with silver buttons and a gray bezel. One of the more unique features is a reverse LCD display, so in essence, it continues the blackout design with a dark LCD and white letters or numbers. It’s a small change, but given how stealthy this watch is supposed to look, it’s a nice move to bring everything together.

If you’re at all familiar with last year’s release, then the Carbon Core Guard casing will be familiar. However, it is smaller and lighter than previous Mudmaster models that have been on the market.

Alongside the rugged design is built-in solar power, so you won’t have to worry about any pesky batteries. Water resistance to 200-meters is yet another highlight that ensures this watch is ready to go wherever adventures take you.

Here are a few standout features you’ll find on the G-Shock Mudmaster:

Tough Solar Power

Shock Resistant

Mud Resistant Case & buttons are sealed to prevent mud, dirt and dust from getting into the watch

200M Water Resistant

Low Temperature Resistant (-10 C / 14 F)

The latest from G-Shock is expected to launch before long with a $380 price tag. Over in the United Kingdom, this model is already shipping, and G-Shock has said that the same can be said for North America shortly.

9to5Toys’ Take

In a world dominated by Apple Watch, Google’s Wear OS, and Fitbit, G-Shock stands alone as one of the few brands willing to stay true to a rugged design. The latest version of its Mudmaster watch arrives with a robust casing that’s ready to take on adventures just about anywhere. Solar power and water-resistance to 200-meters are two features that stand out and help cement the Mudmaster namesake here.

While there is a lot to like, the $380 price tag puts it on par with Apple Watch, which is likely to be a turnoff for some. However, the average consumer isn’t like to reach for this type of robust product versus a traditional fitness tracker.

Source: DigitalTrends

