Score an extra pair of on-ears while JBL’s E35 headphones are just $15 shipped

JBL is offering its E35 On Ear Signature Headphones for $14.95 shipped. Originally $70, they sell for between $28 and $40 on Amazon currently with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. For comparison sake, this is about $8 under the open-box listings at Walmart. The E35s feature an on-ear configuration as well as JBL’s fabric headband and “ergonomic design.” Along with a fold-flat design for easy portability, this set includes a tangle-free fabric cable, a built-in microphone, and a remote for playback control. This is a 32Ohm set so it will work great with your mobile device without a headphone amp and features an up to 20Hz frequency response range, according to JBL. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At under $15, this set is among the lowest priced headphones out there from a trusted brand. It’s hard to recommend anything out there for less than $15 over something from a trusted manufacturer like JBL. Just for comparison sake, even the most affordable Anker in-ears start at $20 on Amazon.

But if it’s the more high-end, truly wireless drivers you’re after, consider this deal on Apple’s in-ears. The second generation AirPods are back to the Amazon low at $129 right now. And if you’re a content creator, be sure to give the new Mackie cans from NAMM 2020 a look.

JBL E35 On Ear Signature Headphones:

JBL E35 on-ear headphones are style and substance, all rolled in one, delivering signature JBL sound. An innovative, stylish fabric headband and ergonomic on-ear design means that your entertainment continues and your fun factor gets amped up no matter what youre doing working, commuting, or just making your way around town.

