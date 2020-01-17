Mackie is expanding its over-ear lineup with new home studio mixing headphones. While they are geared towards personal listening experiences as well, the new MC-350 and MC-450 professional headphones are also designed for mixing, home studio recording, and “focused critical listening.” Both of the new models are available right now as well. Head below for everything.

New Mackie Home Studio Mixing Headphones:

When it comes to mixing headphones or those specifically for critical recording situations (either at home or the road), most options fall in one of two categories: pro models that can be exorbitantly expensive or standard street headphones mostly pretending to be for the studio. The new MC-350 and MC-450 from Mackie seem to sit right in the middle both in terms of price and features.

From the street to the studio:

Much like the MC-150 and MC-250 before it, the MC-350 headphones include a closed-back design for sound isolation which allows them to work in the studio and on the street. Mackie is employing a “precision-tuned enclosure” which is said to offer accurate reproduction of both high and low frequency data with a “wide soundstage.” Technically speaking, you’re looking at 50mm transducers with a 32 ohm and sensitivity at 97 dB.

The Mackie MC-450 cans are much more firmly placed in the mixing headphones category with an open-back design that likely won’t work in public situations. Like most high-end production-grade headphones, the open design mitigates ear fatigue during long mixing sessions and offers an even wider sound stage, according to the company. Specifically for those with headphone amp or a similar system, they carry 42mm transducers, with an impedance rating at 54 ohms (sensitivity at 101 dB).

Both models ship with “premium cables” and locking bayonet connectors including a 9.8-foot fabric-jacketed straight cable, a 4-foot straight cable, and a 4-foot straight cable with a built-in mic. That’s on top of the included protective case that comes with both of today’s new Mackie home studio meets mixing headphones.

Pricing and Release Date:

The MC-350 has a $199.99 MSRP while the MC-450 will run you an additional $100 at $299.99. Both of which are now available at Amazon and elsewhere. Learn more directly from Mackie.

In case you missed it yesterday, Mackie unveiled its new Bluetooth monitors for content creators at under $100. NAMM 2020 has also brought us the exciting new Luna recording platform from Universal Audio, new DJ gear, keyboards, and much more you can browse through right here.

