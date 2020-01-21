Planning ahead shaves 50% off Intex’s Challenger K1 Kayak Set: $36 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak Set for $35.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s about 50% off the typical rate found and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable kayak is ready to shake up your outdoor activities once warmer weather strikes. It sports a maximum capacity of 220-pounds and deflates for easy carrying from one spot to the next. An 84-inch aluminum oar and air pump are included, ensuring you have everything needed to hit the water. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Use today’s saving to boost safety out there with Stearns Universal Life Vest for $16. It fits adults weighing 90-pounds or more and features three adjustable buckles for breathability. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.
If the thought of kayaking makes you cold, swing by our roundup of The North Face discounts at Backcountry. There you will find up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, vests, boots, and more.
Intex Challenger K1 Kayak Set features:
- Nimble, durable kayak is made of durable welded material with eye catching graphics for added safety on the lake or slow moving river
- Cockpit is designed for comfort and maximized space, and inflatable I beam floors add stability
- Cargo net to store extra gear, and grab line on both ends of kayak; inflatable seat with backrest
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!