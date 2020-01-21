Planning ahead shaves 50% off Intex’s Challenger K1 Kayak Set: $36 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak Set for $35.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s about 50% off the typical rate found and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable kayak is ready to shake up your outdoor activities once warmer weather strikes. It sports a maximum capacity of 220-pounds and deflates for easy carrying from one spot to the next. An 84-inch aluminum oar and air pump are included, ensuring you have everything needed to hit the water. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use today’s saving to boost safety out there with Stearns Universal Life Vest for $16. It fits adults weighing 90-pounds or more and features three adjustable buckles for breathability. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

If the thought of kayaking makes you cold, swing by our roundup of The North Face discounts at Backcountry. There you will find up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, vests, boots, and more.

Intex Challenger K1 Kayak Set features:

Nimble, durable kayak is made of durable welded material with eye catching graphics for added safety on the lake or slow moving river

Cockpit is designed for comfort and maximized space, and inflatable I beam floors add stability

Cargo net to store extra gear, and grab line on both ends of kayak; inflatable seat with backrest

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

