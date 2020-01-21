JBL Link View brings Assistant to an 8-inch display for $95 (Reg. $200)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $94.99 shipped. You’ll also find that price available direct from Best Buy as well as for $5 more at JBL. Having originally retailed for $300, it’s more recently been fetching around $200. Today’s offer saves you 52% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 115 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review.

Prefer to command your smart home with Alexa? That’s where the Echo Show 5 comes in, providing a similar experience to the lead deal but with Amazon’s voice assistant at the helm. For $70, you’ll be getting a 5.5-inch display and a 4.5/5 star rating backed by over 58,000 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Another way to expand your smart home is with Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which just so happens to be marked down to $130 in certified refurbished condition. Delivering 1080p feeds, this is a great option for keeping an eye on package deliveries and more.

JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

