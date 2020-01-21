Ring Video Doorbell Pro delivers 1080p feeds for $130 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $249)

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically sells for $249 in new condition at Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is $40 less than our Black Friday mention in November. Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers full 1080p HD video feed of all your front porch happenings. With holiday packages arriving daily, this is a great way to keep an eye on your deliveries and more. It works in conjunction with Amazon’s Echo lineup, including its display-focused devices, allow users to easily check-in on Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Includes the option for two-way communication via the built-in speaker and microphone. Includes a 1-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Drop some of the “pro-grade” features for Ring’s entry-level model for $30 less. You’ll drop to 720p feeds, but otherwise can enjoy many of the same Alexa-friendly specs. We do expect to see this model drop during Black Friday next week, so that’s something to weigh as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

