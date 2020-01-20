TUMI’s getting you ready for Valentine’s Day with a gift guide that’s perfect for the traveler. The guide is called Carry-On With Love and features an array of luggage, accessories, and travel gear. TUMI has divided the guide into sections for him, her, budget-friendly, and personalized items, which makes for easy shopping. Best of all, TUMI offers free shipping on all orders. Head below to find our all of our top picks from TUMI’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.

Gift Ideas For Him

Looking for a gift idea for the working man? The Barnes Brief Leather style is timeless and stylish. It also features functional aspects like a 13-inch MacBook space, an array of pockets, and two carrying options. This briefcase was also made to be lightweight for added convenience. It’s priced at $595 and will be a go-to for years to come. However, a similar, less expensive option is the Tower Portfolio Brief that’s priced at $375.

Another great option is the Sheppard Deluxe Brief Backpack. This style can fit your 15-inch MacBook seamlessly and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. All of the exterior pockets feature a waterproof lining that’s great for holding your water bottle or umbrella. You can find this pack in five color options and it’s priced at $475.

Gifts For Her

One of the most notable items for women is the Everyday Tote in Pink Leather. This bag is very versatile and great for everyday, work, or traveling. I really love that it features a top zippered compartment to secure your essentials and it even has an exterior strap that slides right over your luggage. It also has a quick access phone pocket and large sturdy straps to add comfort. This tote is priced at $475 and comes in several color options.

For the avid traveler, the International Carry-On is a must-have. This carry-on features a luxurious hardshell exterior and 4 spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. It has a TSA lock for safety and for Valentine’s Day they added a rose gold component that makes it look very high-end. However, you can choose from five color options and it’s priced at $700.

Gifts Under $200

Finally, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, the Slim Single Billfold is priced at $150. I really like that there is an option for a monogram to make it personalized. This wallet is also sleek to fit right into your back pocket and it has 6 card slots and 2 slip pockets.

Which item from the TUMI Valentine’s Day Gift Guide was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Nordstrom’s Valentine’s Day Picks here.

