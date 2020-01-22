Sony has taken to is official PlayStation blog to reveal the first MLB The Show 20 gameplay trailer. With MLB pitchers and catchers set to report to spring training in just a few weeks, Sony felt it was time to unveil this year’s edition of the best baseball simulation in town with the a new 1-minute trailer. Take a look for yourself down below the jump.

The First MLB The Show 20 Gameplay:

Don’t be fooled by the short run-time here on today’s The Show 20 gameplay trailer, Sony says its filled with “teases and reveals.” We clearly get a good look at the new visuals for 2020 and things are appearing to be great, despite some of the slightly goofy-looking celebration animations throughout. I don’t hear any garbage can banging in the trailer, but maybe that Vince Staples soundtrack is getting in the way. And we haven’t been able to make out any Bluetooth buzzers under the jerseys here, but it looks like Sony is stopping just short of reality with this year’s iteration. Check out the trailer below for yourself and let us know if you hear/see anything interesting (suspicious):

The award-winning franchise returns for its 15th Anniversary with MLB The Show 20 featuring Javy Baez from the Chicago Cubs. With more modes, greater customization, and more exciting new paths to rake in rewards — this is the biggest and best Show ever.

More Details to Come Later This Month

In all seriousness though, on top of today’s The Show 20 gameplay footage, the development team has a series of scheduled streams and announcements on the way to help you find all the hidden features in today’s trailer. More specifically, you can look forward to eight pre-launch streams on what “makes this year’s game better than its predecessor.” The first of which will kick-off on January 29th and will detail some of the hints and features seen in today’s trailer with more information in future streams looking at new game modes like “Showdown” and others. Here’s a look at the complete MLB The Show 20 Developer Livestream Schedule:

Release Date and More:

While not many other details were dropped in today’s The Show 20 gameplay trailer, you can certainly expect a new class of Legends, along with “new ways to play, including with your friends” for the series’ 15th anniversary. Last we heard from the dev team, it was unveiling Javier Báez as this year’s cover athlete and announcing the amended March 17th, 2020 releases date — which is about 9 days before the 2020 MLB season officially kicks off.

Pre-orders for MLB The Show 20 are now live at GameStop and you an read about all the bonus options and special editions right here.

