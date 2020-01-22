Score two battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cams for $219 (Up to $398 value)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers a 2-pack of battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cams for $219 shipped. Typically fetching $199 each, right now you’ll pay $169 on sale at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you up to $179, beats our previous mention by $39, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Featuring the ability to record in 1080p, Ring’s Spotlight Cam expands upon its Video Doorbell brethren to offer additional home security coverage. Alongside just being able to keep an eye on outdoor activity, it has built-in LED light strips for illuminating your yard, as well as a siren. Picking up two of the cameras is a great way to surveil both you’re front and back yards. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

A perfect way to leverage your savings from today’s sale is to grab one of Ring’s Rechargeable Battery Packs at $29 at Amazon. This will make maintaining near-100% uptime on your camera a cinch, as you’ll be able to quickly swap in the spare.

For those who would rather build out their home security coverage with another system, right now the 2-camera Arlo Pro 3 kit is currently $100 off and on sale for $400. We’re also seeing some other notable smart home deals, including all-time lows on Amazon’s Echo Wall Clocks from $24.

Ring Spotlight Cam features:

Get alerts on your phone, tablet and PC whenever motion is detected, so you can see, hear and speak to people on your property from anywhere. Armed with HD video, lights and a siren, Spotlight Cam protects your home around the clock – day or night, rain or shine.

