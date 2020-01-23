GE Smart Motion Dimmer Switch works with Alexa and Assistant at $37 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Smart Motion-Sensing Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Occupancy Sensor for $36.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $14, and is at the Amazon all-time low price. GE’s in-wall light switch pairs with your smartphone as well as an Alexa or Assistant-enabled speaker over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need an additional hub. It features a built-in motion sensor which can automatically turn the bulbs on or off based on presence as well as a light sensor for additional automations. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the in-wall design offered by both of GE’s light switches in favor of TP-Link’s highly-rated Kasa Smart Plug. For $17, you’ll still be able to command a lamp or other appliance with Alexa and Assistant, but won’t have to do any in-wall installations.

Swing by our Smart Home guide for additional deals today including Anker’s eufy Smart Plug for $14,  a promotion on the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, and more.

C by GE Smart Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Light up your home with this C by GE C-Start smart switch. It turns lights on or off based on movement or a change in the natural light, and the C by GE app lets you create schedules to keep things lit when you’re away. This C by GE C-Start smart switch works via Wi-Fi or the app for convenience.

