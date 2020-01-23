Get Anker’s eufy Smart Plug for $14 or a two-pack of Lumos Smart Bulbs at $26

- Jan. 23rd 2020 8:22 am ET

0

eufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its Smart Plug for $13.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 30% off the typical rate there is the lowest price we have tracked. This smart plug can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing an easy way to toggle lamps and other electronics off and on. Leverage these plugs to quickly and easily build out a smart home without breaking the bank. This smart home accessory does not require a hub, keeping setup straightforward and simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

You can also grab a two-pack of eufy Lumos Smart Bulb Dimmable White LED Light for $25.99 Prime shipped. That’s down as much as $10 from the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Whether you have an Alexa or Google Assistant smart home in place, or just want to dabble in voice-controlled lighting, these budget-friendly smart bulbs are certainly worth a look. If you are a HomeKit user, there may still be value here with eufy’s iOS app. These bulbs can recreate various white shades and are equivalent to a 60W bulb. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of smart home price drops, there’s a pair of particularly notable Google Home deals going this morning over at GameStop. You can grab the original Google Home speaker for $45 or the upgraded Home Hub for $54. The former delivers a new all-time low, while the latter is right at some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Learn more here.

eufy Smart Plug features:

  • PORTABLE POWER SWITCH: Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility, in addition to the EufyHome app, let you turn on or off plugged in devices from anywhere.
  • SAVE MONEY: Track energy usage of devices and set operating schedules to eliminate unnecessary power consumption.
  • NO HUB REQUIRED: Just download the EufyHome app, set up, plug in your device and use. (2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only.)

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

