Wield your very own Force FX Lightsaber: Obi-Wan, Kylo Ren, more from $86

- Jan. 23rd 2020 12:15 pm ET

0

Target is currently offering the Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber for $118.99 shipped. REDCard holders will be able to drop the price even further down to $113. Normally selling for $160, today’s offer saves you up to 30% and matches the all-time low. Measuring over 43-inches long, this detailed replica of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Lightsaber sports a metal hilt and light-up blade. It’s authentic to the prop used in The Phantom Menace and is a must-have for Star Wars fans. Ships with a clear display stand to easily show off in your collection. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more Force FX Lightsaber deals from from $86.

Other notable Force FX Lightsaber deals:

Star Wars fans can also bring Hasbro’s X-Wing Helmet to their collections on sale from $64. Normally selling for $100, we’re still tracking an all-time low on the collectible straight out of Empire Strikes Back.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber features:

Epitomize the power of the Force with the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Lightsaber from Star Wars The Black Series, modeled after the Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Lightsaber from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. A true-to-story replica of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s iconic blue Lightsaber from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this authentically-designed Lightsaber is complemented by a real metal hilt and a clear display stand for ultimate collectability.

