Add Hasbro’s X-Wing Helmet to your Star Wars collection from $64 (Reg. $100)

- Jan. 20th 2020 12:20 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker X-Wing Helmet for $67.19 shipped. Also available at Target for the same price, or $64 for REDCard holders. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 33% or more, beats our previous mention by up to $11, and marks a new all-time low. This highly-detailed collectible looks to authentically recreate the iconic prop that makes an appearance throughout the Original Trilogy. On top of its display-worthy looks, it features three internal speakers which synchronize with LED lights to make it seem like you’re really piloting an X-Wing. As a #1 best-seller, over 355 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating

Now if you’re looking to add some Star Wars action to your desk, the lead deal might be a little too big. That’s why we recommend LEGO’s Resistance A Wing Starfighter at $25 instead. This best-selling kit includes 269-pieces alongside two minifigures. Learn more in our hands-on review where we called it the “most value-packed Star Wars set of 2019.”

For more ways to assemble famous starships from a galaxy far, far away, be sure to swing by our recent review of the UCS Star Destroyer which assembles one of the largest Star Wars models to date.

Luke Skywalker X-Wing Helmet features:

Featuring highly-detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, lights, and sound FX, this full-scale replica of Luke skywalker’s iconic helmet is a great addition to any fan’s collection. 3 internal speakers create a surround sound experience and synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate the blasts of enemy vehicles. Whether piloting an X-wing or a Snowspeeder, Luke Skywalker wore his iconic helmet into battle against the Empire

