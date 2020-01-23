Sprint is offering the Apple Watch Series 5 at 50% off, saving you $250

Sprint is offering the Apple Watch Series 5 for $10.42 per month. Down 50% from its regular rate, after 24 months you’ll have paid just $250 for Apple’s latest and greatest. The latest from Apple brings a new always-on Retina display that’s 30% larger screen than Series 3. Plus, it also offers a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Like normal, there are still the standard fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Considering you’re saving so much, be sure to pick up an extra Apple Watch band. While there are quite a few options out there, our roundup has some of the best starting at $5.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

