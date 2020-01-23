Sprint is offering the Apple Watch Series 5 at 50% off, saving you $250

Sprint is offering the Apple Watch Series 5 for $10.42 per month. Down 50% from its regular rate, after 24 months you’ll have paid just $250 for Apple’s latest and greatest. The latest from Apple brings a new always-on Retina display that’s 30% larger screen than Series 3. Plus, it also offers a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Like normal,  there are still the standard fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Considering you’re saving so much, be sure to pick up an extra Apple Watch band. While there are quite a few options out there, our roundup has some of the best starting at $5.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
The first Apple Watch was announced in April of 2015, in the time since, Apple has moved onto the fifth-generation, which is named Series 5. Apple has continued to ship previous-generation models over the years, despite offering up new upgrades annually. This currently stands true as Series 3 is being offered from $199 following a permanent price drop in September 2019. Currently, <a href="https://amzn.to/2GhkhMV">Apple's Series 5 Sport lineup starts at $399</a> with various band options available at different  price points. The <a href="https://amzn.to/2GhkhMV">upgraded Stainless Steel version goes from $699</a> with the same options on bands and various finishes. Series 5 is available in<a href="https://amzn.to/2GhkhMV"> both cellular and GPS configurations</a>. Apple offers also various specialized versions of its wearable, including Nike+, which for Series 5 <a href="https://www.nike.com/apple-watch">starts at $399</a>. Apple continues to roll out fashion-forward versions of its Hermēs Watches <a href="https://www.apple.com/apple-watch-hermes/">with prices from $1,249</a>. 2019 also saw the return of Apple Watch Edition, the high-end wearable with a ceramic or titanium casing. Prices <a href="https://www.apple.com/apple-watch-edition/">start at $799</a> with a choice of various bands and case styles. Apple Watch Series 5 is regularly discounted by $50 and upwards of $100 at various times throughout the year. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H are all retailers that are authorized to sell Apple Watch in the United States.
