Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics Bluetooth IPX6 Earbuds $10 (33% off), more

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers the TaoTronics Bluetooth Sport Earbuds for $9.99 Prime shipped when code SFESJZYA has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate and is one of the best offers we’ve seen on this pair of earbuds. Armed with an IPX6 splash-proof and lightweight design, these are fantastic options to accompany you on outdoor runs or while hitting the gym. The corded design gives them up to 9-hours of listening in a single charge, and also includes an inline microphone with playback controls. Built-in magnets round out the design, which securely hold the earbuds around your neck while not pumping out tunes. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 190 customers.
You know how it works. Go hard or go home. When it comes to your workout, the last thing you want is some loose headphones that come off as soon as you turn your head. Get the best fit for your ears with the interchangeable soft inner earbuds and grippy ear hooks of different sizes.
When you are done listening to your music, wear them around your neck with the built-in magnets and do not worry about the rain and accidental splashing thanks to the IPX6 splash proof rating.
