IKEA has been branching out lately with its Sonos partnership, Edison Smart Light Bulb, and even HomeKit-enabled blinds. Well, the company’s latest release is a unique set of Bluetooth speakers designed for teenagers, dubbed FREKVENS. This limited-edition collection consists of products that let you easily start a party whether at home or elsewhere. What does this portable music system consist of? Keep reading to find out more.

IKEA’s FREKVENS limited-edition collection comes in February

IKEA is launching its FREKVENS limited-edition collection in February, which is only a week or so away. This new speaker system was developed with Teenage.Engineering to design something that’s geared toward youth. The portable music system was “inspired by the movement and ambiance of a party,” and includes speakers with modular possibilities which turns them into a sound system. You can even attach LEDs and spotlights to your setup for an even more unique system.

No music, no party, right? Music is one of the most powerful and uniting cultural forces in society. It is something that unites people and amplifies emotions. Social life at home is often centered around music, so having good sound in every room has become a dream for many. This inspired a limited collection called FREKVENS.

Accessories make FREKVENS truly unique

While speakers are crucial to a party, so is the ambiance. This modular system is made of cubes that connect to each other, some with speakers, others with LED panels, spotlights, barn door lights, and even more. You won’t be stuck with just some lame speakers here, as there are options that even include subwoofers for room-thumping bass.

Certain speakers are portable and wearable, and there’s even a compatible side table raincoat, stool, and tripod to complete this energizing kit. IKEA’s FREKVENS is really a unique speaker system that is sure to be the life of any party you bring it to, thanks to its one-off style. IKEA is really going all out with its new, limited-edition line considering it even includes totes, blankets, ottomans, mugs, cushion covers, and more.

Pricing and availability

The IKEA FREKVENS line of products starts at $10 with the audio and lighting side and $8 when it comes to the party/accessory division. Whether you’re wanting to add some new seating or serving gear to your party kit or upgrade the audio and lighting, IKEA’s FREKVENS lineup launches sometime in February 2020. If you’re wanting to grab IKEA’s latest release, don’t delay, however, as it’s slated to be available for a limited time only.

