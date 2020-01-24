We are once again tracking a healthy dose of discounted Android game and app deals. Everyday around this time we pick through Google Play for the best price drops on productivity apps, games, icon packs, and more so you never have to pay full price. Today’s collection is highlighted by deals on titles like Cleaner by Augustro, Meteorfall: Journeys, Lunescope Moon Viewer, BattleBears Zombies, Lil Big Invasion, and Bloons TD 6, among many others. Head below the fold for today’s hand-picked list of the best Android game and app deals:
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Little Magnet BT Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Star Rover – Stargazing Guide FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hunter Rush – Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cleaner by Augustro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- IQ Test – Premium IQ Test FREE (Reg. $2)
- Launcher XP – Android Launcher FREE (Reg. $1)
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- ToaZZle FREE (Reg. $2)
- Meteorfall: Journeys $2 (Reg. $4)
- Lunescope Moon Viewer $1 (Reg. $4)
- BattleBears Zombies $1 (Reg. $2)
- My English Grammar Test PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Game! $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Word Crush PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bright Memory Mobile $1 (Reg. $2)
- Despotism 3k $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Juno Icon Pack – Rounded Square $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Lil Big Invasion: A Rescue Adventure $1 (Reg. $3)
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk $1 (Reg. $2)
- National Anthems PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bloons TD 6 $1 (Reg. $5)
While we are talking Android, be sure to swing by our deals hub for all the best price drops as they happen. We have a deep deal on Sony’s unlocked Xperia 10 Plus, but Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone hit a new low at $250 recently (up to $100 off). You’ll likely also want to take a closer look at our hands-on review of the Sony Xperia 5 while you’re at it.
And in case you missed it yesterday afternoon, Square Enix just unveiled some light details on its upcoming Kingdom Hearts III mobile game for iOS and Android.
Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $34, New Super Mario Bros. 2 $12, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cytus II FREE (Reg. $2)
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Fake GPS Location PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Text Analyzer Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Hearts PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight FREE (Reg. $1)
- PixelTerra $1 (Reg. $2)
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile $6 (Reg. $9)
- BonVoyage! $1 (Reg. $2)
- Out There: Ω Edition $1 (Reg. $5)
- One Deck Dungeon $2 (Reg. $7)
- Sally’s Law $1 (Reg. $2)
- Monster RPG 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Monster RPG 3 $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- ZAS – (Zombie Apocalypse Simulator) $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1 (Reg. $2)
- WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $2 (Reg. $4)
- OsmAnd+ — Offline Travel Maps $5 (Reg. $12)
- Hell, The Dungeon Again! $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Crystalline $2 (Reg. $10)
- PowBall Renaissance $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Fairy Knights : Story Based RPG $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- ACE Academy $2 (Reg. $10)
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Flat Square – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Flat TearDrop – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Unbroken Soul $1 (Reg. $3)
Meteorfall: Journeys:
Meteorfall is a deck-building roguelike. You’ll choose your class from one of four unique adventurers, and then set out with a deck consisting of some basic attack cards. During the course of your adventure, you’ll be presented with the opportunity to add powerful new cards to your deck
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!