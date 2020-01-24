Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $34, New Super Mario Bros. 2 $12, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on Xbox One for $34.29 as a digital download. Regularly $66 on Amazon, today’s deal is about $2 below our previous all-time low and is the best price we can find. For comparison sake, the standard version is currently on sale for $40 at Amazon. The Deluxe package contains the main game, a digital art book, BD-1 skins, other in-game goodies, and a series of “Director’s Cut” behind-the-scenes videos. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including The Last of Us Remastered, New Super Mario Bros. 2 for 3DS, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, God of War, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Donut County, Our World is Ended, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- New Super Mario Bros. 2 $12 (Reg. $30)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $19.50 ($45+ value)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Switch eShop deals from $1 or less
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep PS4 $24 (Reg. $35)
- Matched on Xbox
- God of War $8 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster $30 (Reg. $50)
- Our World is Ended $20 (Reg. $40)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $11.50 (Reg. $15)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $10+)
- Dragon Quest XI S $50 (Reg. $60)
- Digital PS4 indie game sale from $4
- Killer Queen Black $10 (Reg. $20)
- Octopath Traveler $50 (Reg. $60)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Outer Wilds $20 (Reg. $25)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $5 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon Buy 2 Games Get 1 FREE
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
