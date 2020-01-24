VIZIO’s 75-inch 4K HDR TV touts AirPlay 2 + HomeKit at $300 off, more from $650

Amazon is currently offering the VIZIO P-Series Quantum 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $1,299 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy. Having originally sold for $2,299, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $1,599. That’s good for a $300 discount and returns the price to an all-time low. Centered around a 75-inch 4K HDR panel, this UHDTV comes equipped AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration. Built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, as well. Find five HDMI ports as well as two USB slots. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 125 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Also on sale today is the smaller 65-inch version of VIZIO’s P-Series Quantum UHDTV. Over at Best Buy it’s currently selling for $649.99 shipped, down from its usual going rate of $750. There’s $100 in savings to be had here, and locking in the discounted price will score you an all-time low. This model comes decked out with the same feature set as the lead deal, just in a 65-inch package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 445 customers.

Want to elevate the audio in your setup? You can save $80 on Roku’s Smart Soundbar bundle, which has a built-in streaming stick at $260. Plus, you can swing by our roundup detailing our favorite ways to upgrade your home theater before Super Bowl LIV from $50.

VIZIO 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Watch movies, TV shows and even your vacation videos in Ultra HD quality on this 75-inch VIZIO smart TV. The 178-degree viewing angle provides superior color accuracy from multiple sitting positions. This VIZIO smart TV features two 15W speakers for an immersive acoustic experience, and compatibility with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit lets you use Siri to share from your phone, tablet and other devices.

