Upgrade your home theater before Super Bowl LIV from $50

Most people don’t have an upgraded sound system, considering how expensive nicer TVs generally are. However, it’s becoming easier to get a budget-focused home theater setup that’s great in both video and audio. So, if you’ve yet to upgrade your home theater system, now is a great time to do it before Super Bowl LIV comes in just a few weeks. If you’re wanting the best home theater setup for the Super Bowl, this article is for you.

Whether you’re on a tighter budget or are ready to drop it all on a fully-featured sound system, we’ve got the right option for you. Also, be sure to check out our Home Theater guide which is updated constantly with the best deals from around the web.

Dolby Atmos steals the show

If you’re wanting to go all out with the best surround sound for Super Bowl LIV, Dolby Atmos is your ticket. While it used to cost hundreds, nearly thousands to get a quality sound system with Atmos built-in, it’s becoming increasingly affordable. What Atmos provides is true room-filling surround sound from both front and side speakers, as well as upward-firing options that give you a sense of direction. This is the best way to experience the Super Bowl, as it’ll make you feel as if you’re sitting on the sidelines. If you want to learn more about Atmos and why it’s far superior to normal surround sound, we went in-depth on the differences here.

VIZIO has a 3.1.2-Channel setup that you can get for around $400 at Amazon, which sounds quite great. This is what I currently have in my home and I love listening to Atmos-enabled titles through it. There’s nothing like the experience of hearing a helicopter fly overhead and it sounding like it actually is there. However, those on the hunt for a higher-end system will want to check out VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Channel system. This clocks in at around $780, but provides a much more room-filling offering.

5.1-Channel rules the roost for the best overall upgrade

Those who don’t want to spend hundreds on a sound system will want to opt for a normal 5.1-channel setup. While it doesn’t offer upward-firing speakers, it is a great option for those who still want room-filling sound. It sports five individual speakers with a dedicated subwoofer to make you feel immersed in the show, without having to empty your wallet.

For that, VIZIO’s 5.1-Channel soundbar system is a great option, and don’t mind that it’s renewed. Amazon sells this directly and backs it with a 90-day warranty, guaranteeing that it works in like-new condition. While it occasionally drops to $120 at Amazon, you can generally find them for around $170 or so. This is a great option as it has an easy-to-use soundbar for the front of your home theater and wireless rear speakers that plug into the subwoofer for the back, offering a clean setup.

Smart home enthusiasts, however, will want to check out Yamaha’s YAS-109 Sound Bar. This is great for those who don’t have room for a dedicated subwoofer as it offers one built-in. Plus, you’ll get Alexa voice services here, too, which is great for any smart home. At under $200, this is an easy upgrade if you’re wanting voice-controller audio. Just keep in mind that the VIZIO systems above will offer a more room-filling experience, though lack the smarts that Yamaha offers at this price point.

Upgrade on a budget with 2.1-Channel

However, you don’t have to spend over $150 for a quality sound system. The TCL Alto 7+ 2.1-Channel setup is a great option. At $130 on Amazon, there’s still quite a bit left in your pocket for other game day necessities. The main thing you’re losing out on here is the rear speakers, though they’re not really required for higher-quality audio than what your TV provides.

Those on a tighter budget can easily save even more while still enjoying an upgraded experience. The TCL Alto 5 2.0-Channel system gets the job done at just $50. While it lacks the dedicated subwoofer, that won’t really be needed if all you’re wanting is an upgraded experience for the big game.

